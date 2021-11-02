TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,287,190. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.32. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,469. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.06. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $479.11 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

