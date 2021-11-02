TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Announces Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.
TravelCenters of America stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $823.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
