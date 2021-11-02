TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Announces Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $823.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

