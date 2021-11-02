TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.84. Approximately 5,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 151,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $724.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.92. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

