Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,275 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

