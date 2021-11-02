Triad Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TRD)

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TRD opened at GBX 128.75 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Triad Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36).

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

