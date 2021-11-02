TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$5.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,457. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,632 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

