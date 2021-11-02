TriumphX Trading Up 105.1% This Week (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $158,939.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00219564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00096324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.