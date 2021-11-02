Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 154,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.