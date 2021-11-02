Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s FY2023 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Shares of DVA opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

