Truist Securities Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.14.

AJG opened at $162.48 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

