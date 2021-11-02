TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after buying an additional 188,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

