Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 1,064 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $608.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.17 and a 1 year high of $629.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

