Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.27 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE:IGT opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.31 and a beta of 2.04. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.