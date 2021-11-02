Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.38 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $272.10 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

