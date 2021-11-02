Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.38 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $272.10 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.54.
Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
