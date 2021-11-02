Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $8,545,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $8,048,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $7,545,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $5,282,000.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

NASDAQ HCNEU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.