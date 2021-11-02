Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 23.6% in October

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 802,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 483,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TKC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 656,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

