Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

