Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
