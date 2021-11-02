UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,058,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $100,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

