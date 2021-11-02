UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $90.92 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $90,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $26,627,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $22,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

