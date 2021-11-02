UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,071 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 240,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $96,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

