UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,208,754 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,208,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.93% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $364,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $221,369,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $71,817,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHLS stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.90. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

