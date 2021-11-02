UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $98,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $116,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 1,291,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

