UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 136,078 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Nucor worth $103,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,326 shares of company stock worth $8,077,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

