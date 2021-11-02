UBS Group Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €64.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from €55.00 ($64.71) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.96.

BNPQY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 188,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

