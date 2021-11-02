UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

UDR stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $56.45.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,500 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

