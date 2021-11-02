Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

UCTT stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

