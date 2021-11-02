Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.41

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 149335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

