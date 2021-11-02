Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.44. 1,933,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

