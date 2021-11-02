Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Uniper stock remained flat at $$42.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

