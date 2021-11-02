United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $297.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.80.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $383.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.79. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $178.85 and a twelve month high of $384.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

