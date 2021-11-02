Unitrade (TRADE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $562,501.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00050791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00218637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00093781 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

