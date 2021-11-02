Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Announces Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

UNVR traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 47,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Univar Solutions stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

