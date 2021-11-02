UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 186.26 ($2.43) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.25.
About UP Global Sourcing
