UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 186.26 ($2.43) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.25.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

