Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of URG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,390. The firm has a market cap of $340.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 38.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.