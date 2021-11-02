Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $34.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.26 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,929. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $820.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

