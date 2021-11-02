USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Down 32.4% in October

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HUGS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. USHG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUGS. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.