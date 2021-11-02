Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.