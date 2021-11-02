Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 99,793 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.27% of PGT Innovations worth $86,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 23.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 194,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

