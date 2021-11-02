Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Update

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

