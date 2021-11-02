Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. 1,598,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,920. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

