Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.53 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

