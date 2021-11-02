VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $9.02 billion and approximately $566.14 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010537 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005129 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

