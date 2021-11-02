VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Holdings Raised by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIQ. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 741,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 116,894 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,249 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

VTIQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,326. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

