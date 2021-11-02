Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.25

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $527.69 million and $18.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001284 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001083 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.