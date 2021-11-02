Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

VCYT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,497. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

