VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Volume Tops $2,290.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $2,290.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.59 or 1.00127093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042691 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.00776296 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,272,041 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

