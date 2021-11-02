Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.31. The stock had a trading volume of 597,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.58. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $215.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

