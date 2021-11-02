Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

