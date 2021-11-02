Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRRM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,360,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,775,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

