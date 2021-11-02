Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,917 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 226,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $9,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

VINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

VINC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

